Trump Weighs in on Le Pen's Conviction

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his opinion on the recent developments involving French far-right leader Marine Le Pen. He described Le Pen's conviction and her subsequent disqualification from the 2027 presidential election as a 'very big deal.'

Le Pen's political future was put in jeopardy due to a ruling by a French court. The court found her guilty of embezzlement, leading to a prohibition on her candidacy in the next presidential race.

Trump's remarks came as he was addressing reporters on Monday, highlighting the significance of the decision in France's political landscape.

