Trump Weighs in on Le Pen's Conviction
U.S. President Donald Trump commented on the conviction of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, stating the ban on her running in the 2027 presidential election is a 'very big deal.' Le Pen was convicted of embezzlement by a French court, resulting in her electoral disqualification.
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his opinion on the recent developments involving French far-right leader Marine Le Pen. He described Le Pen's conviction and her subsequent disqualification from the 2027 presidential election as a 'very big deal.'
Le Pen's political future was put in jeopardy due to a ruling by a French court. The court found her guilty of embezzlement, leading to a prohibition on her candidacy in the next presidential race.
Trump's remarks came as he was addressing reporters on Monday, highlighting the significance of the decision in France's political landscape.
