Trump Weighs in on Le Pen's Conviction

U.S. President Donald Trump commented on the conviction of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, stating the ban on her running in the 2027 presidential election is a 'very big deal.' Le Pen was convicted of embezzlement by a French court, resulting in her electoral disqualification.

Marine Le Pen
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his opinion on the recent developments involving French far-right leader Marine Le Pen. He described Le Pen's conviction and her subsequent disqualification from the 2027 presidential election as a 'very big deal.'

Le Pen's political future was put in jeopardy due to a ruling by a French court. The court found her guilty of embezzlement, leading to a prohibition on her candidacy in the next presidential race.

Trump's remarks came as he was addressing reporters on Monday, highlighting the significance of the decision in France's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

