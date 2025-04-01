Left Menu

Trump Reacts to Le Pen's Conviction: A Political Earthquake

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been barred from the 2027 presidential election following a conviction for embezzlement. U.S. President Donald Trump commented on the ruling, drawing parallels to his own legal challenges. The case has sparked international debate on political and judicial dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 04:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 04:34 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump has responded to the conviction of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, describing it as a 'very big deal.' The conviction, which bars Le Pen from the 2027 presidential race, is seen as a major setback for her and France's National Rally party.

Trump's remarks highlighted the similarities between Le Pen's legal troubles and his own past legal challenges. Rights advocates have long noted parallels between Le Pen and Trump, especially regarding their views on immigration and minority groups.

The ruling has caused an international stir, with some condemning threats against the judges involved, while others commend the judiciary's independence. Despite the ban, Le Pen remains a key figure in European politics, and the situation continues to unfold as appeals are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

