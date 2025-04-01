Left Menu

Democrats Challenge Trump's Controversial Election Order in Court

The Democratic Party legally challenges President Trump's executive order on election changes. They argue it unlawfully disenfranchises voters by imposing strict voting requirements and penalizing non-compliant states. The lawsuit underscores the constitutional role of states and Congress in managing elections, warning against presidential overreach.

Updated: 01-04-2025 06:51 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 06:51 IST
The Democratic Party has launched a legal battle against President Donald Trump's recent executive order that seeks to alter the U.S. election system. According to the Democrats, these changes could potentially disenfranchise eligible voters.

Filed in a Washington, D.C. federal court, the lawsuit accuses Trump of overstepping his constitutional boundaries. The order requires voters to verify their U.S. citizenship, prevents states from counting mail-in ballots received post-Election Day, and threatens states with the loss of federal funds should they fail to comply. This, the Democrats argue, undermines the voting rights of lawful citizens.

Prominent Democrats like Senator Chuck Schumer and Representative Hakeem Jeffries have joined the lawsuit. The case also highlights the constitutionally allocated powers of states and Congress over federal election processes, aiming to prevent any presidential influences on election rules.

