Kumaraswamy Slams 'Price Hike Demon' Government Over Garbage Cess

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has condemned the Karnataka government's decision to implement a garbage cess, accusing them of exploiting citizens with continuous price hikes. He claims the Congress-led governance is akin to historic invasions and compares it with the British East India Company's misrule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 12:21 IST
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has launched a scathing critique of the Congress-led Karnataka government's new garbage cess, branding it a 'Price Hike Demon' strategy. He claims the state administration, much like leeches, is draining the resources of the people of Karnataka through incessant price rises.

In a fiery press release, Kumaraswamy alleged that the government is deceitfully imposing these price hikes monthly, under the guise of fulfilling its so-called five guarantees. He suggested that the current price escalation tactics would even put historical looters like Mahmud of Ghazni and Muhammad Ghori to shame.

Kumaraswamy outlined a litany of increased costs affecting various public services, including water, metro rail, and utility charges, deeming the governance style reminiscent of colonial mismanagement by the British East India Company. He concluded by denouncing the garbage cess as part of a multi-crore exploitation scheme.

