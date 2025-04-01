Left Menu

Indian Army Chiefs Strategize on Border Security and Combat Readiness

Indian Army commanders convene to address security challenges at borders with China and Pakistan and enhance combat readiness amid changing regional dynamics. The conference features talks from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CDS Gen Anil Chauhan, and NITI Aayog CEO on reforms and the role of armed forces in a strong India.

  • Country:
  • India

Senior commanders of the Indian Army have begun vital discussions on addressing national security challenges along the critical frontiers with China and Pakistan. The deliberations also focus on enhancing combat capabilities amidst a dynamic regional security climate.

This significant meeting, the Army Commanders' Conference, spans four days starting April 1, serving as a platform for high-level conceptual discussions leading to crucial policy decisions. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to deliver the keynote address during this biannual event.

Also featured are talks by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and NITI Aayog CEO, emphasizing the Indian Army's reform-focused agenda under the 'Year of Reforms.' Additional discussions cover modern challenges like logistics, indigenisation, and personnel welfare, ensuring a resilient and modern force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

