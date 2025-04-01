Escalating Tensions: China's Military Exercises Envelop Taiwan

On Tuesday, China intensified tensions in the Taiwan Strait by initiating large-scale joint military exercises surrounding Taiwan. This maneuver led Taipei to mobilize its military aircraft, naval vessels, and missile systems to counteract the People's Liberation Army (PLA) drills.

The joint exercises, orchestrated by the PLA's Eastern Theatre Command, involved a coordinated effort of army, navy, air, and rocket forces converging on Taiwan Island from multiple strategic directions, as reported by Xinhua News Agency.

China's military actions follow recent U.S. affirmations of fortified alliances in the region and serve as a firm warning to Taiwan independence advocates, aligning with China's agenda to uphold national sovereignty and territorial unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)