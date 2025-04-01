Democrats Challenge Trump's Election Overhaul in Federal Court

In a bold legal move, the Democratic Party has petitioned a federal court in Washington, D.C., to nullify an executive order by President Donald Trump that aims to overhaul the U.S. electoral system. The lawsuit contends that the order endangers the right to vote for many citizens.

Filing the case, the Democratic National Committee and several prominent party leaders, including Senator Chuck Schumer and Representative Hakeem Jeffries, argue that Trump's order surpasses presidential authority by mandating voter citizenship proof and penalizing states that count mail-in ballots arriving post-Election Day.

The Justice Department, however, remains steadfast in defending the executive order, citing its purpose as a safeguard against foreign intervention in U.S. elections. Meanwhile, election legal experts and advocacy groups echo concerns that the order could fundamentally undermine democratic participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)