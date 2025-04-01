Left Menu

Court Blocks Trump's Transgender Military Ban Again

A U.S. appeals court has denied the Trump administration's request to enforce a ban on transgender military service. It's a response to a lower court's decision that halted the ban, supporting civil rights groups and service members. The ongoing legal battle marks a significant moment for transgender rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. appeals court has thwarted the Trump administration's attempt to enforce a military ban on transgender individuals, upholding a lower court ruling. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals refused the administration's request, leaving intact the decision that blocked President Trump's policy on transgender service members.

On Monday, the panel denied an administrative stay that would temporarily enforce the ban. The Justice Department affirmed its commitment to defending President Trump's directives, which prioritize military readiness, despite the ongoing legal challenges.

Civil rights organizations Lambda Legal and the Human Rights Campaign celebrated the decision, emphasizing the history of transgender military personnel serving honorably. The case underscores the judiciary's role in checks and balances as legal challenges to the executive orders unfold across federal courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

