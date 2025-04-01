Lt. Gen. Dan Caine Clarifies Political Neutrality

Retired Air Force Lieutenant General Dan "Razin" Caine has categorically denied ever wearing pro-Trump merchandise, as asserted by President Donald Trump. During a Senate confirmation hearing, Caine highlighted his commitment to political neutrality, a vital principle enshrined in the U.S. Constitution for military personnel.

Caine, whom Trump nominated to become chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, addressed these claims amidst the scrutiny associated with such a significant military appointment. Trump had stated that, in 2018, during a meeting in Iraq, Caine expressed affection for him and was present when service members donned Trump's trademark red "Make America Great Again" hats.

However, Caine debunked this narrative by asserting, "I've never worn any political merchandise or said anything to that effect." His comments underscore the importance of maintaining an apolitical stance within the armed forces.

