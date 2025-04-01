Opposition Unity Against Waqf Bill Takes Center Stage

In a display of unity, the Opposition INDIA bloc gathered on Tuesday to devise a strategy against the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill set for discussion in Parliament. The coalition aims to prevent the bill's passage in the Lok Sabha.

Top leaders from Congress, Samajwadi Party, NCP, TMC, AAP, DMK, RJD, CPI-M, CPI, and RSP convened at the Parliament House to plan their opposition as the bill stirs potential conflict.

The meeting saw prominent figures such as Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and leaders from various parties unify in their resolve to challenge the bill, strengthening their collective stance in the political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)