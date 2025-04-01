Opposition Unity Against Waqf Bill Takes Center Stage
The Opposition INDIA bloc showcased solidarity on Tuesday as they strategized to oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament. Leaders from multiple parties convened to discuss their approach against the bill, underlining a united front ahead of the legislative showdown.
- Country:
- India
In a display of unity, the Opposition INDIA bloc gathered on Tuesday to devise a strategy against the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill set for discussion in Parliament. The coalition aims to prevent the bill's passage in the Lok Sabha.
Top leaders from Congress, Samajwadi Party, NCP, TMC, AAP, DMK, RJD, CPI-M, CPI, and RSP convened at the Parliament House to plan their opposition as the bill stirs potential conflict.
The meeting saw prominent figures such as Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and leaders from various parties unify in their resolve to challenge the bill, strengthening their collective stance in the political arena.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kharge Criticizes Government Over Crude Oil Price Savings
Rahul Gandhi Calls for Congress Unity Amid Allegations of Internal BJP Support
Rahul Gandhi Calls for Revitalization and Unity at Congress Convention
Rahul Gandhi and New Zealand PM Luxon Strengthen Bilateral Ties in New Delhi
No Indian should be deprived of their vote by Aadhaar-voter ID linking: Rahul Gandhi urges EC