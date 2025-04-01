Left Menu

Opposition Unity Against Waqf Bill Takes Center Stage

The Opposition INDIA bloc showcased solidarity on Tuesday as they strategized to oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament. Leaders from multiple parties convened to discuss their approach against the bill, underlining a united front ahead of the legislative showdown.

Updated: 01-04-2025 19:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of unity, the Opposition INDIA bloc gathered on Tuesday to devise a strategy against the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill set for discussion in Parliament. The coalition aims to prevent the bill's passage in the Lok Sabha.

Top leaders from Congress, Samajwadi Party, NCP, TMC, AAP, DMK, RJD, CPI-M, CPI, and RSP convened at the Parliament House to plan their opposition as the bill stirs potential conflict.

The meeting saw prominent figures such as Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and leaders from various parties unify in their resolve to challenge the bill, strengthening their collective stance in the political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

