Strategic Shift: Sahel Nations Forge Ties with Russia

This week, the foreign ministers of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger embark on a significant visit to Moscow, aiming to reinforce strategic ties with Russia, according to a joint statement from the nations' foreign ministries released on Tuesday.

These West African countries, each governed by military juntas following recent coups, have united under the Confederation of Sahel States (AES). They have notably expelled French and Western forces, opting instead for Russian military support. The ministers are scheduled to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on April 3 and 4 at his invitation.

Labeled as the inaugural 'AES-Russia consultations,' the Moscow meetings intend to establish substantial and pragmatic partnerships covering areas of mutual interest. This cooperation is vital as the region combats a persistent jihadist insurgency that originated in Mali 13 years ago.

