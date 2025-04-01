Germany's Immigration Debate: A Political Tug of War

Germany's interior minister has praised her outgoing administration for effectively reducing irregular immigration. Nancy Faeser, acting interior minister, revealed data showcasing a decrease in asylum claims and an increase in deportations, aligning with a centre-left stance as coalition negotiations continue.

The fierce debate between the Social Democrats (SPD) and conservatives, led by Friedrich Merz, focuses heavily on immigration policy. While conservatives advocate strict border controls, the SPD emphasizes integration and attracting foreign skilled workers to bolster the labor market. This division remains a major obstacle in forming a new government.

The contentious topic has heightened political tensions, with the right-wing AfD gaining traction in polls. Deadly street attacks have exacerbated public debate, highlighting the urgency for a cohesive migration strategy as parties strive to finalize a coalition agreement.

