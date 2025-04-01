Left Menu

Germany's Immigration Debate: A Political Tug of War

Germany's political landscape is in flux as parties negotiate coalition terms with immigration policy as a flashpoint. The outgoing government claims success in managing migration, with deportations up and asylum claims down. However, differing approaches between conservatives and Social Democrats signal ongoing tensions in forming a new government.

Updated: 01-04-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 23:05 IST
Germany's interior minister has praised her outgoing administration for effectively reducing irregular immigration. Nancy Faeser, acting interior minister, revealed data showcasing a decrease in asylum claims and an increase in deportations, aligning with a centre-left stance as coalition negotiations continue.

The fierce debate between the Social Democrats (SPD) and conservatives, led by Friedrich Merz, focuses heavily on immigration policy. While conservatives advocate strict border controls, the SPD emphasizes integration and attracting foreign skilled workers to bolster the labor market. This division remains a major obstacle in forming a new government.

The contentious topic has heightened political tensions, with the right-wing AfD gaining traction in polls. Deadly street attacks have exacerbated public debate, highlighting the urgency for a cohesive migration strategy as parties strive to finalize a coalition agreement.

