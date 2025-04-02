Istanbul in Turmoil: Boycott Backlash Following Mayor's Arrest

The public prosecutor's office in Istanbul has opened an investigation into recent boycott calls by opposition members targeting pro-government businesses. This move comes after the city's mayor was arrested, sparking considerable unrest in the region.

The prosecutor's office described the rhetoric disseminated across traditional and social media as "divisive," accusing it of impeding economic activity and constituting "hatred and discrimination," according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.

This latest probe will merge with existing investigations addressing acts of aggression toward certain businesses, both verbal and physical.

