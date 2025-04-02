Istanbul in Turmoil: Boycott Backlash Following Mayor's Arrest
The Istanbul public prosecutor's office has initiated an investigation into opposition-led boycott calls against pro-government businesses, linked to the arrest of the city's mayor. The alleged economic disruption is seen as 'hatred and discrimination.' Parallel investigations into violence against businesses are ongoing.
- Country:
- Turkey
The public prosecutor's office in Istanbul has opened an investigation into recent boycott calls by opposition members targeting pro-government businesses. This move comes after the city's mayor was arrested, sparking considerable unrest in the region.
The prosecutor's office described the rhetoric disseminated across traditional and social media as "divisive," accusing it of impeding economic activity and constituting "hatred and discrimination," according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.
This latest probe will merge with existing investigations addressing acts of aggression toward certain businesses, both verbal and physical.
(With inputs from agencies.)
