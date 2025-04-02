Left Menu

Cory Booker's Record-Breaking Speech: A Stand Against Trump

U.S. Senator Cory Booker delivered a historic 25-hour speech to challenge President Trump's actions against democratic institutions. Breaking Strom Thurmond's long-standing record, Booker urged Democrats to take risks and criticized Trump's attempts to dismantle federal entities, while emphasizing the need for Congress to act as a check on the presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 06:18 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 06:18 IST
Cory Booker's Record-Breaking Speech: A Stand Against Trump
Cory Booker

In a marathon speech that broke records, U.S. Senator Cory Booker accused President Donald Trump of undermining the democratic institutions of the nation. Speaking for over 25 hours, the New Jersey senator criticized Trump and Elon Musk's efforts to significantly reduce the federal government's scope.

Booker highlighted key concerns around the Republican president's actions, which included attempts to shut down major governmental departments and disregard the authority of federal courts. Democratic constituents have voiced growing dissatisfaction, pressing their party leaders to take more aggressive stands against Trump's initiatives.

Despite facing dismissal from the White House, Booker's impassioned speech aimed to inspire congressional leaders to uphold their constitutional role as a check on executive power, concluding with an appeal to put moral principles over partisan divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025