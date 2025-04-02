Cory Booker's Record-Breaking Speech: A Stand Against Trump

In a marathon speech that broke records, U.S. Senator Cory Booker accused President Donald Trump of undermining the democratic institutions of the nation. Speaking for over 25 hours, the New Jersey senator criticized Trump and Elon Musk's efforts to significantly reduce the federal government's scope.

Booker highlighted key concerns around the Republican president's actions, which included attempts to shut down major governmental departments and disregard the authority of federal courts. Democratic constituents have voiced growing dissatisfaction, pressing their party leaders to take more aggressive stands against Trump's initiatives.

Despite facing dismissal from the White House, Booker's impassioned speech aimed to inspire congressional leaders to uphold their constitutional role as a check on executive power, concluding with an appeal to put moral principles over partisan divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)