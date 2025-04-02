Left Menu

Karnataka's Controversial Tariff Hikes: Politics and Policy

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar defended the Congress government's decision to raise water and milk tariffs, amidst BJP protests accusing it of increasing public financial burdens. Shivakumar criticized BJP's policies as anti-farmer and highlighted efforts to support vulnerable communities, emphasizing governance challenges in balancing budgetary needs with public welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-04-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 15:57 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has announced a likely increase in Bengaluru's water tariff by one paisa per litre, which has sparked significant political controversy.

Amidst statewide BJP protests over rising prices, Shivakumar has accused the party of being anti-farmer for opposing milk price hikes meant to support local farmers. The government contends that the price increases are necessary to offset financial losses and to ensure continued funding from international agencies.

Shivakumar emphasized that these measures, including the water tariff adjustment, aim to mitigate burdens on low-income households, despite broader critiques from opposition leaders and public protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

