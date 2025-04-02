Britain Targets Pro-Russian Group in Moldova with Sanctions

In a decisive action, Britain on Wednesday sanctioned a pro-Russian group it accuses of trying to tamper with a referendum in Moldova, as stated by the Foreign Office.

Moldova, once a Soviet Union member, is experiencing strained relations with Russia, especially after pro-Western President Maia Sandu won the presidential election amid accusations of Russian interference.

Targeting the Russia-based NGO Evrazia, the UK imposed asset freezes and travel bans. This is part of a broader effort to combat corruption threatening national security, with actions also extending to Guatemala and Georgia.

