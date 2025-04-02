AIMIM's Pathan Denounces Waqf Bill as Constitutional Violation
AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan critiques the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, labeling it unconstitutional and a threat to religious freedom. Highlighting governmental overreach, Pathan questions Prime Minister Modi's persistence despite widespread opposition. The bill, perceived as politically motivated, faces scrutiny in Lok Sabha discussions.
- Country:
- India
AIMIM National spokesperson Waris Pathan has vocally criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, branding it unconstitutional and a breach of the rights to equality and religious freedom enshrined in the Indian Constitution. Pathan highlights Articles 14, 25, and 26, which respectively ensure equality before the law, freedom of religion, and the right to manage religious affairs.
Pathan argues that the ruling BJP lacks a parliamentary majority to pass the controversial legislation in the Lok Sabha and seeks alliances with leaders like Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar. He warns that should these leaders back the bill, they risk alienating India's Muslim community. Speaking to ANI, Pathan stated, 'This Bill is unconstitutional. If BJP wants to pass it, they need support from certain leaders, who will then face unforgiving backlash from Muslims.'
He questions the government's determination to advance the bill against the wishes of the Muslim population, labeling it a 'black law' and promising constitutional protests. Despite substantial public objection, the Modi administration pushes forward. Concurrently, the Lok Sabha is deliberating over amendments advised by the Joint Parliamentary Committee and considering the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024.
Congress leader KC Venugopal accused the government of rushing the bill through without adequate time for legislative amendments, calling it a legislative steamrolling. Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the bill, claiming it serves national interests and has broad support, despite opposition criticized as politically driven.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
I bow to crores of people of the country who contributed to success of Mahakumbh in Prayagraj: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.
Bommai Accuses Congress of Constitutional Violations Over Minority Reservations
China Arrests Church Members: Crackdown on Religious Freedom in Anhui
Unlike in past, no one can now dare carry out bomb blasts; India is safe under Narendra Modi: HM Shah is RS.
PM Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Nagpur won't be impacted due to recent violence: Maharashtra CM tells press conference.