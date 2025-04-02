Left Menu

AIMIM's Pathan Denounces Waqf Bill as Constitutional Violation

AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan critiques the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, labeling it unconstitutional and a threat to religious freedom. Highlighting governmental overreach, Pathan questions Prime Minister Modi's persistence despite widespread opposition. The bill, perceived as politically motivated, faces scrutiny in Lok Sabha discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 17:21 IST
AIMIM's Pathan Denounces Waqf Bill as Constitutional Violation
AIMIM National Spokesperson Waris Pathan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM National spokesperson Waris Pathan has vocally criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, branding it unconstitutional and a breach of the rights to equality and religious freedom enshrined in the Indian Constitution. Pathan highlights Articles 14, 25, and 26, which respectively ensure equality before the law, freedom of religion, and the right to manage religious affairs.

Pathan argues that the ruling BJP lacks a parliamentary majority to pass the controversial legislation in the Lok Sabha and seeks alliances with leaders like Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar. He warns that should these leaders back the bill, they risk alienating India's Muslim community. Speaking to ANI, Pathan stated, 'This Bill is unconstitutional. If BJP wants to pass it, they need support from certain leaders, who will then face unforgiving backlash from Muslims.'

He questions the government's determination to advance the bill against the wishes of the Muslim population, labeling it a 'black law' and promising constitutional protests. Despite substantial public objection, the Modi administration pushes forward. Concurrently, the Lok Sabha is deliberating over amendments advised by the Joint Parliamentary Committee and considering the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024.

Congress leader KC Venugopal accused the government of rushing the bill through without adequate time for legislative amendments, calling it a legislative steamrolling. Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the bill, claiming it serves national interests and has broad support, despite opposition criticized as politically driven.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025