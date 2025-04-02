AIMIM's Pathan Denounces Waqf Bill as Constitutional Violation

AIMIM National spokesperson Waris Pathan has vocally criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, branding it unconstitutional and a breach of the rights to equality and religious freedom enshrined in the Indian Constitution. Pathan highlights Articles 14, 25, and 26, which respectively ensure equality before the law, freedom of religion, and the right to manage religious affairs.

Pathan argues that the ruling BJP lacks a parliamentary majority to pass the controversial legislation in the Lok Sabha and seeks alliances with leaders like Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar. He warns that should these leaders back the bill, they risk alienating India's Muslim community. Speaking to ANI, Pathan stated, 'This Bill is unconstitutional. If BJP wants to pass it, they need support from certain leaders, who will then face unforgiving backlash from Muslims.'

He questions the government's determination to advance the bill against the wishes of the Muslim population, labeling it a 'black law' and promising constitutional protests. Despite substantial public objection, the Modi administration pushes forward. Concurrently, the Lok Sabha is deliberating over amendments advised by the Joint Parliamentary Committee and considering the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024.

Congress leader KC Venugopal accused the government of rushing the bill through without adequate time for legislative amendments, calling it a legislative steamrolling. Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the bill, claiming it serves national interests and has broad support, despite opposition criticized as politically driven.

(With inputs from agencies.)