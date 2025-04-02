Global Unrest: Key Political and Military Developments

Hungary has taken decisive measures to counter a rare outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease, deploying military and disinfection efforts near its borders with Slovakia and Austria. This marks Hungary's first encounter with the disease in over fifty years, which has significant implications for international trade.

As tensions heighten in Gaza, Israel is set to expand its military operations, aiming to seize large parts of the region. Defense Minister Israel Katz urged Gaza residents to dismantle Hamas and return Israeli hostages in hopes of concluding the ongoing conflict.

French President Emmanuel Macron conducted a rare cabinet meeting focused on Iran's nuclear program amidst escalating tensions with the U.S. The assembly underscores growing concerns among European allies about potential military actions targeting Iran.

