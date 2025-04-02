Turkish Unrest Intensifies with One-Day Shopping Boycott

Protests in Turkiye are entering a new phase as government critics launch a one-day shopping boycott in reaction to the arrest of Istanbul's opposition mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu. Ostensibly initiated by student groups, the consumer boycott aims to disrupt economic normalcy as a means of protest against what is seen as politically motivated repression.

Despite the unclear immediate impact, the boycott has drawn sharp criticism from government officials. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya described the action as a "sabotage" and "coup attempt against our economy," while Trade Minister Omer Bolat assured businesses they could claim compensation for any financial losses.

The government remains firm that the judiciary acts independently. However, opposition figures, including Ozgur Ozel, leader of Imamoglu's Republican People's Party, continue to urge public participation in the boycott, expressing it as a moral imperative in the face of oppression. Meanwhile, international relations appear strained, with European politicians reportedly distancing themselves from Turkiye.

