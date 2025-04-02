Israel Establishes New Gaza Security Corridor

In a significant move, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared the establishment of a new security corridor across Gaza. This development, unveiled on Wednesday, has been named the Morag corridor.

The corridor is set to stretch between Rafah and Khan Younis, two southern cities in Gaza. The name 'Morag' harkens back to a former Jewish settlement in the region.

This strategic decision reflects ongoing efforts to enhance security and reshape territorial lines in the contested area.

