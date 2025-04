Mexico's Diplomatic Approach Amid U.S. Tariff Plans

In a strategic move, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum stated on Wednesday that Mexico will refrain from retaliatory tariffs against the United States. This announcement comes as President Donald Trump prepares to implement new tariffs.

Sheinbaum emphasized that Mexico will introduce a comprehensive program on Thursday, opting not to engage in tit-for-tat tariffs but rather focusing on a broader strategy.

This approach underscores Mexico's commitment to diplomatic solutions rather than entering a tariff war with its northern neighbor.

