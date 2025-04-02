Coalition Crisis: South Africa's Budget Battle in Parliament

South Africa's parliament successfully passed the budget's fiscal framework on Wednesday amidst a backdrop of intense political negotiations, casting a shadow of doubt over the coalition government's future. A significant coalition partner, the Democratic Alliance, voted against the measure, prompting questions about its ongoing participation.

The fiscal framework narrowly passed with support from the African National Congress (ANC) and an array of smaller coalition partners, securing a 194 to 182 vote. However, the pro-business Democratic Alliance, along with opposition parties uMkhonto we Sizwe and the Economic Freedom Fighters, rejected the proposal, further straining coalition ties.

The budget represents a critical test for the ANC-led government, formed last year when the party lost its parliamentary majority. Key disputes include plans to raise value-added tax and freeze income tax brackets, causing financial ripples with the weakening rand and rising bond yields. Despite calls for further debate, the vote proceeded as scheduled, intensifying uncertainty.

