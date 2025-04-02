Left Menu

Coalition Crisis: South Africa's Budget Battle in Parliament

South Africa's parliament approved a contentious fiscal framework, intensifying uncertainty within the coalition government. The Democratic Alliance's opposition to the framework raises questions about the coalition's stability. The budget's contentious proposals and the political fallout have affected the rand and bond yields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 22:00 IST
Coalition Crisis: South Africa's Budget Battle in Parliament
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Africa's parliament successfully passed the budget's fiscal framework on Wednesday amidst a backdrop of intense political negotiations, casting a shadow of doubt over the coalition government's future. A significant coalition partner, the Democratic Alliance, voted against the measure, prompting questions about its ongoing participation.

The fiscal framework narrowly passed with support from the African National Congress (ANC) and an array of smaller coalition partners, securing a 194 to 182 vote. However, the pro-business Democratic Alliance, along with opposition parties uMkhonto we Sizwe and the Economic Freedom Fighters, rejected the proposal, further straining coalition ties.

The budget represents a critical test for the ANC-led government, formed last year when the party lost its parliamentary majority. Key disputes include plans to raise value-added tax and freeze income tax brackets, causing financial ripples with the weakening rand and rising bond yields. Despite calls for further debate, the vote proceeded as scheduled, intensifying uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025