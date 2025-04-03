Left Menu

Unprecedented US Airstrikes Intensify in Yemen Amid Rising Tensions

US airstrikes have intensified in Yemen, targeting Houthi-controlled regions. The Houthis report significant casualties, as US bombers, including B-2s, are deployed in the Indian Ocean. This operation is linked to tensions with Iran and aims to protect navigation in the region while also opposing Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Updated: 03-04-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:27 IST
US airstrikes have intensified against Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, with reported casualties rising amid ongoing military operations. Six B-2 Spirit bombers have been spotted at Diego Garcia, marking a rare deployment to the region.

The strikes, under President Trump's administration, are positioned as part of a broader effort to pressure Iran over its nuclear program. The operation follows attacks on shipping routes by the rebels, linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Casualty reports from the Houthis count at least 67 deaths.

Amid military escalations, US forces are reinforcing their Middle East presence, with additional aircraft and personnel. The offensive is a departure from previous approaches and seeks to maintain regional stability by targeting key rebel figures and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

