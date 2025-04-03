Left Menu

Controversy Sparks Over Lok Sabha's Passage of Waqf Amendment Bill

The recent passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha ignited criticism from various political figures. SP's Ram Gopal Yadav deems it 'unfair', alleging favoritism towards industrialists. Congress's Sukhdeo Bhagat accuses it of targeting minorities, while AIMPLB vows legal action if passed in the Rajya Sabha.

SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha's approval of the Waqf Amendment Bill has triggered a storm of criticism from opposition parties and minority leaders. Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav vehemently labeled the bill as 'unfair', accusing the central government of favoring industrialists by facilitating land transfers.

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat condemned the bill's passage, asserting it was built on a 'foundation of hatred' aimed at harassing minority communities. He expressed concerns about the underlying motives of the legislation, suggesting it was introduced with a vengeful intent.

On the legal front, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board announced plans to challenge the bill in court if it clears the Rajya Sabha. He remains hopeful for judicial relief, citing constitutional grounds. Meanwhile, the bill's passing followed intense debate, with the BJP and allies supporting it for promoting transparency in Waqf boards.

