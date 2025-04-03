Final Salute: Honoring American Soldiers in Lithuania

A solemn procession to honor four American soldiers who lost their lives during a training exercise in Lithuania will pass through the capital's cathedral square on Thursday.

Government officials and religious leaders are expected to pay their last respects before the coffins are transported back to the US. The soldiers, belonging to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, went missing during a tactical exercise at the Gen. Silvestras Zukauskas training ground.

Lithuanian and US officials, including President Gitanas Nauseda and the Vilnius archbishop, will attend the ceremony. The public is encouraged to join in a moment of silence organized by the nonprofit, Stiprus Kartu.

