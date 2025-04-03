Left Menu

Final Salute: Honoring American Soldiers in Lithuania

A solemn procession will take place in Lithuania for four American soldiers who died during a training exercise. Attendees will include government officials and religious leaders before the soldiers' bodies are returned to the US. The soldiers were part of a NATO mission supporting allies post-Ukraine invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vilnius | Updated: 03-04-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 12:29 IST
Final Salute: Honoring American Soldiers in Lithuania
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

A solemn procession to honor four American soldiers who lost their lives during a training exercise in Lithuania will pass through the capital's cathedral square on Thursday.

Government officials and religious leaders are expected to pay their last respects before the coffins are transported back to the US. The soldiers, belonging to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, went missing during a tactical exercise at the Gen. Silvestras Zukauskas training ground.

Lithuanian and US officials, including President Gitanas Nauseda and the Vilnius archbishop, will attend the ceremony. The public is encouraged to join in a moment of silence organized by the nonprofit, Stiprus Kartu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025