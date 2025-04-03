Tariffs Trigger Global Economic Turmoil

The recent introduction of tariffs on most goods imported into the United States by President Donald Trump is causing widespread concern, with French Prime Minister François Bayrou stating it marks a catastrophe for the global economy.

Bayrou expressed significant alarm regarding the economic damage these tariffs pose to Europe and the United States during a press conference broadcast on BFM TV. His remarks were made following a session at the French Senate, underscoring the extent of the issue.

To address the adverse effects of the tariffs, President Emmanuel Macron plans to engage directly with representatives from impacted business sectors at the Elysee palace, aiming to strategize a response to mitigate potential economic fallout.

(With inputs from agencies.)