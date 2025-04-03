Tariffs Trigger Global Economic Turmoil
French Prime Minister François Bayrou has labeled the imposition of U.S. tariffs on imports under President Donald Trump as catastrophic for the global economy. He called it a significant challenge for both Europe and the U.S. President Emmanuel Macron is set to discuss repercussions with affected businesses.
- Country:
- France
The recent introduction of tariffs on most goods imported into the United States by President Donald Trump is causing widespread concern, with French Prime Minister François Bayrou stating it marks a catastrophe for the global economy.
Bayrou expressed significant alarm regarding the economic damage these tariffs pose to Europe and the United States during a press conference broadcast on BFM TV. His remarks were made following a session at the French Senate, underscoring the extent of the issue.
To address the adverse effects of the tariffs, President Emmanuel Macron plans to engage directly with representatives from impacted business sectors at the Elysee palace, aiming to strategize a response to mitigate potential economic fallout.
(With inputs from agencies.)