Maersk Warns: Trump's Tariffs Threaten Global Trade Stability

Shipping giant Maersk has expressed concerns regarding the recent tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump. According to Maersk, these tariffs represent dire news for global economic stability and international trade.

The U.S. administration's decision to impose a 10% tariff on a broad range of imported goods, alongside even more substantial levies targeting various countries, has escalated trade tensions globally. This move threatens to raise inflation rates while stifling economic growth, Maersk elucidated in a written statement.

As the world's second-largest container shipping firm, Maersk anticipates increased prudence from clients over inventory levels and foresees a possible uptick in air freight orders into the United States before the tariffs are implemented. However, uncertainty remains around the long-term effects of these tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)