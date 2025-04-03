Ajay Rai Criticizes Government's Hasty Waqf Bill Passage
Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai criticized the government's actions regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Rai claims it was introduced without opposition consultation and misleads the public. He also questioned BJP's unilateral decisions and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's commitments to Sanatan Dharma due to his recent absence at religious events.
Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai strongly criticized the government for its hasty approval of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, citing a lack of consultation with the opposition.
Rai accused the administration of arbitrarily misleading the public and making unfulfilled promises. The Waqf Bill was recent legislation passed in the Lok Sabha and introduced in the Rajya Sabha.
Criticizing key government figures, Rai questioned BJP's unilateral decision-making and Mohan Bhagwat's commitment to Hindutva, pointing out his absence at major religious events.
