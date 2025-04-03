Ajay Rai Criticizes Government's Hasty Waqf Bill Passage

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai strongly criticized the government for its hasty approval of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, citing a lack of consultation with the opposition.

Rai accused the administration of arbitrarily misleading the public and making unfulfilled promises. The Waqf Bill was recent legislation passed in the Lok Sabha and introduced in the Rajya Sabha.

Criticizing key government figures, Rai questioned BJP's unilateral decision-making and Mohan Bhagwat's commitment to Hindutva, pointing out his absence at major religious events.

(With inputs from agencies.)