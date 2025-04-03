Spain's Bold Plan to Counter U.S. Tariffs

The Spanish government plans to roll out a 14.1-billion-euro initiative aimed at softening the blow from recent U.S. tariffs, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced Thursday.

The comprehensive package features 7.4 billion euros in fresh financing, supplemented by pre-existing financial tools like soft loans. Sanchez also plans to request the European Commission to establish a fund using tariff revenue from increased U.S. imports.

Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo emphasized the measures aim to provide a safety net for impacted sectors, including the car industry, and highlighted the EU's willingness to negotiate to avert a trade war.

