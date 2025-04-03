Devastating Strikes and Rising Tensions: Syria's Tumultuous Landscape

At least nine individuals lost their lives in Israeli strikes on Thursday in southwestern Syria, amid accusations of Turkey attempting to establish a "protectorate" in the region.

The Syrian state news agency, SANA, reported civilian fatalities, while the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights suggested the victims were armed residents from Daraa province.

Israel targeted five Syrian cities late Wednesday, affecting the Hama strategic airbase, where Turkey purportedly seeks military influence. Following the attacks, Syria's Foreign Ministry condemned the damage while Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar criticized Turkey's influence in Syria.

