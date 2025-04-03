Left Menu

Devastating Strikes and Rising Tensions: Syria's Tumultuous Landscape

Israeli strikes in southwestern Syria have left at least nine people dead, heightening tensions over alleged Turkish intentions to create a protectorate. The strikes damaged a critical military site, spurring accusations of civilian targeting and potential war crimes amid Syria's complex geopolitical struggles and internal unrest.

Updated: 03-04-2025 17:36 IST
Devastating Strikes and Rising Tensions: Syria's Tumultuous Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

At least nine individuals lost their lives in Israeli strikes on Thursday in southwestern Syria, amid accusations of Turkey attempting to establish a "protectorate" in the region.

The Syrian state news agency, SANA, reported civilian fatalities, while the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights suggested the victims were armed residents from Daraa province.

Israel targeted five Syrian cities late Wednesday, affecting the Hama strategic airbase, where Turkey purportedly seeks military influence. Following the attacks, Syria's Foreign Ministry condemned the damage while Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar criticized Turkey's influence in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

