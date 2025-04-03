Pedaling for Justice: Serbian Students Ride for EU Support

Serbian university students are taking their grievances on the road, cycling 1,300 kilometers to Strasbourg to highlight their protest for justice and the rule of law. This bold journey aims to gain European Union support for their anti-corruption campaign.

Initially sparked by November's deadly train station collapse that resulted in 16 deaths, the student-led protests have grown into a movement challenging President Aleksandar Vucic's administration. Despite strong domestic backing, students argue their cause lacks necessary EU attention as Serbia seeks to join the 27-nation bloc.

Riding from Novi Sad, about 80 students intend to amplify their voices across Hungary, Slovakia, Austria, and Germany before arriving in France. Their journey underscores persistent demands for media freedom and electoral reform, even as pro-government forces label them as state adversaries. Upon reaching Strasbourg, they hope their message resonates widely, advocating for Serbia's future within the EU framework.

