Left Menu

De-Escalating Trade Disputes: The Cognac Conundrum

The European Union and U.S. must resolve their trade disputes without targeting wine and spirits, says Florent Morillon, head of BNIC. Cognac exports, vital for their economy, face threats from U.S. tariffs. The industry also faces pressure from China over similar disputes. Caution is advised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:27 IST
De-Escalating Trade Disputes: The Cognac Conundrum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the midst of escalating trade tensions, Florent Morillon, president of the National Interprofessional Office of Cognac, urged the European Union and the United States to leave wine and spirits untouched by their disputes. The cognac industry stands at risk of losing vital market share due to trade tariffs.

Recently, U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on European imports, with a 20% hike affecting numerous products. These measures have raised concerns among cognac producers about potential losses in key export markets, including the United States and China.

Despite reassurances that discussions are ongoing to avoid further tariffs, Morillon emphasized the importance of prudence to protect the industry from the financial blows of trade conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025