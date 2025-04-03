Mexico Secures Trade Victory Amid U.S. Tariff Decisions
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced continued dialogue and cooperation with the United States after being excluded from U.S. President Trump's new sweeping tariffs. Mexico's economy minister Marcelo Ebrard called their preferential tariff treatment under the USMCA treaty a significant achievement, highlighting ongoing efforts to secure better trade conditions.
During the president's routine morning press conference, Mexico's economy minister Marcelo Ebrard praised the country's preferential tariff treatment under the USMCA agreement as a 'great achievement.' This decision ensures that Mexico maintains advantageous trading conditions with its northern neighbor.
Looking ahead, Mexico aims to negotiate optimal trade terms in the upcoming 40 days, solidifying its standing in cross-border commerce and safeguarding its economic interests.
