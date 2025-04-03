Mexico Secures Trade Victory Amid U.S. Tariff Decisions

In a promising stride for Mexican-American relations, Mexico remains exempt from U.S. President Donald Trump's newly announced tariffs. This development, highlighted by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, underscores the ongoing collaborative ties between the two nations.

During the president's routine morning press conference, Mexico's economy minister Marcelo Ebrard praised the country's preferential tariff treatment under the USMCA agreement as a 'great achievement.' This decision ensures that Mexico maintains advantageous trading conditions with its northern neighbor.

Looking ahead, Mexico aims to negotiate optimal trade terms in the upcoming 40 days, solidifying its standing in cross-border commerce and safeguarding its economic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)