Criminal Case Against Father of Navalny's Former Aide

In a significant legal development, Russia has launched a criminal investigation against Mikhail Volkov, the father of Leonid Volkov, a former aide to Alexei Navalny. This was reported by state news agency TASS on Thursday.

According to a security source cited by TASS, Mikhail Volkov, a respected mathematics professor, is under suspicion for allegedly transferring funds to Navalny's Anti-Corruption Fund. The fund is officially banned in Russia, labeled as both a foreign agent and an extremist organization.

This move highlights the continued scrutiny and pressure on associates of the late opposition leader, as Russian authorities intensify their crackdown on dissenting voices within the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)