Macron Calls for Strategic European Trade Response

French President Emmanuel Macron criticized new U.S. tariffs as shocking and unfounded, urging a strategic, industry-specific response from Europe. Highlighting the necessity of a massive retaliation, Macron emphasized the disproportionate impact of these tariffs on international trade and the importance of a coordinated European countermeasure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:21 IST
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron has labeled the latest tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump as 'brutal and unfounded,' describing them as a significant disruption to international trade dynamics.

Addressing French industry leaders, Macron stressed the need for Europe to craft a calculated response that considers the impact on each industry.

He announced that Europe's retaliatory measures against the U.S. tariffs would be substantially more robust than previous actions taken in response to steel and aluminum duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

