Political Turmoil: BJP Takes to the Streets in Karnataka

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions, senior BJP leaders in Karnataka, including prominent figure B S Yediyurappa, were taken into preventive custody during a protest aimed at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's residence.

Leading the march alongside state BJP president B Y Vijayendra and Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, the BJP's grievances centered on rising prices, reservations for Muslims in government contracts, and alleged fund diversions.

Amid this unrest, internal division surfaced, with expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal critiquing Yediyurappa's motives as being more about his son's political future than party principles.

