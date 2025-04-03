Left Menu

Political Turmoil: BJP Takes to the Streets in Karnataka

Senior BJP leaders, including B S Yediyurappa, were taken into preventive custody during a protest march against Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's policies. The BJP's grievances focus on price rises, reservations for Muslims, and fund diversions. Criticism from both political opponents and within the party has emerged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-04-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 21:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic escalation of political tensions, senior BJP leaders in Karnataka, including prominent figure B S Yediyurappa, were taken into preventive custody during a protest aimed at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's residence.

Leading the march alongside state BJP president B Y Vijayendra and Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, the BJP's grievances centered on rising prices, reservations for Muslims in government contracts, and alleged fund diversions.

Amid this unrest, internal division surfaced, with expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal critiquing Yediyurappa's motives as being more about his son's political future than party principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

