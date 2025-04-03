Left Menu

White House Security Shakeup: Directors Dismissed

Several directors from the White House National Security Council were dismissed, with sources indicating vetting issues as a potential reason. David Feith, a senior tech and security director, was among those removed, highlighting potential concerns about staff qualifications or background checks within the security framework.

Updated: 03-04-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 21:17 IST
In a surprising move, several directors within the White House National Security Council were dismissed on Thursday morning, a decision that has raised eyebrows across Washington.

While specific details remain unclear, multiple sources suggest that the firings may be linked to vetting issues. Among those dismissed was David Feith, a key figure overseeing technology and national security efforts at the council.

The incident underscores potential concerns regarding the qualifications and background checks of individuals entrusted with national security responsibilities.

