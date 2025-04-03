White House Security Shakeup: Directors Dismissed

In a surprising move, several directors within the White House National Security Council were dismissed on Thursday morning, a decision that has raised eyebrows across Washington.

While specific details remain unclear, multiple sources suggest that the firings may be linked to vetting issues. Among those dismissed was David Feith, a key figure overseeing technology and national security efforts at the council.

The incident underscores potential concerns regarding the qualifications and background checks of individuals entrusted with national security responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)