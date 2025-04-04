Canada's Counterpunch: Tariff War Amid Global Trade Tragedy

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has unveiled a series of calculated countermeasures in response to U.S. tariffs. While condemning President Donald Trump's protectionist policies as a significant threat to global trade, Carney plans to impose a 25% tariff on non-compliant vehicles imported from the United States.

These new tariffs will target C$35.6 billion worth of imports, yet they will not apply to auto parts or affect vehicle content from Mexico, according to a government spokesperson. Carney warned of the prolonged journey required for the American administration to change its course, despite the damage these policies might inflict on their populace.

Currently, Canada's existing tariffs on U.S. imports remain, amidst market turmoil created by Trump's 10% baseline levy and higher duties on specific countries. Carney lamented the end of the U.S.'s role as a global economic leader, highlighting the importance of alliances grounded in trust and advocating for open trade as he unveiled these additional countermeasures.

