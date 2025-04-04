Left Menu

Canada's Counterpunch: Tariff War Amid Global Trade Tragedy

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced retaliatory tariffs against the U.S., labeling Trump's protectionist policies as detrimental to global trade. Canada will impose a 25% tariff on non-compliant U.S. vehicle imports. Despite existing tariffs, Carney expressed concern about the consequences of continued U.S. protectionism on global economic leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 02:53 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 02:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has unveiled a series of calculated countermeasures in response to U.S. tariffs. While condemning President Donald Trump's protectionist policies as a significant threat to global trade, Carney plans to impose a 25% tariff on non-compliant vehicles imported from the United States.

These new tariffs will target C$35.6 billion worth of imports, yet they will not apply to auto parts or affect vehicle content from Mexico, according to a government spokesperson. Carney warned of the prolonged journey required for the American administration to change its course, despite the damage these policies might inflict on their populace.

Currently, Canada's existing tariffs on U.S. imports remain, amidst market turmoil created by Trump's 10% baseline levy and higher duties on specific countries. Carney lamented the end of the U.S.'s role as a global economic leader, highlighting the importance of alliances grounded in trust and advocating for open trade as he unveiled these additional countermeasures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

