Trump's Unwavering Support for Elon Musk Amid Government Shake-Up

President Donald Trump has extended strong support to billionaire adviser Elon Musk, even as Musk faces criticism for his involvement in a U.S. government reduction project, which has led to the dismissal of numerous government employees.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump described Musk as 'fantastic' and assured that he could remain in his advisory position indefinitely. Despite speculation suggesting Musk might soon depart Trump's team, the President affirmed that Musk could stay as long as necessary.

Trump acknowledged Musk's intention to eventually return to his business ventures, such as Tesla and SpaceX, though no definitive timeline was established beyond 'a few months.'

