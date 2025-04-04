Left Menu

Trump's Unwavering Support for Elon Musk Amid Government Shake-Up

President Trump endorses Elon Musk amidst controversy over Musk's role in U.S. government reduction efforts. Despite criticisms, Trump praises Musk's work, allowing him to stay as long as he likes. Musk, who leads Tesla and SpaceX, may return to his businesses soon after his government stint ends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 03:06 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 03:06 IST
Elon Musk

President Donald Trump has extended strong support to billionaire adviser Elon Musk, even as Musk faces criticism for his involvement in a U.S. government reduction project, which has led to the dismissal of numerous government employees.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump described Musk as 'fantastic' and assured that he could remain in his advisory position indefinitely. Despite speculation suggesting Musk might soon depart Trump's team, the President affirmed that Musk could stay as long as necessary.

Trump acknowledged Musk's intention to eventually return to his business ventures, such as Tesla and SpaceX, though no definitive timeline was established beyond 'a few months.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

