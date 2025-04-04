Left Menu

Trump Endorses Proxy Voting for New Parents in Congress

President Trump has endorsed a proposal allowing new parents in Congress to vote by proxy, clashing with House Speaker Mike Johnson, who opposes it. The proposal, led by Reps. Anna Paulina Luna and Brittany Pettersen, aims to enable parents to vote remotely for 12 weeks as they care for newborns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-04-2025 03:47 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 03:47 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump voiced his support on Thursday for a proposal that would permit new parents in Congress to cast votes by proxy, rather than in person. This stance directly challenges House Speaker Mike Johnson, who has been vocally opposing the measure this week.

Despite expressing his willingness to defer to Johnson regarding House operations, Trump questioned the controversy surrounding the proposal. He revealed discussions with Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna, the key Republican advocate for the initiative.

Johnson argues that proxy voting violates the Constitution, citing abuses of similar measures during COVID-19. Yet, Johnson's opposition faced defeat, as nine Republicans joined Democrats 206-222 against his plan, showing robust support for the proposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

