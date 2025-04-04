Argentine Senate Blocks Justice Nominees in Political Showdown
Argentina's Senate has rejected two Supreme Court nominees put forward by President Javier Milei. The Senate voted against Ariel Lijo and Manuel Garcia-Mansilla, both of whom faced criticism regarding their appointments. President Milei condemned the decision, accusing the Senate of politicizing the judiciary and threatening democracy.
In a significant political power play, Argentina's Senate has rejected two nominees for the Supreme Court. Proposed by President Javier Milei, the candidates Ariel Lijo and Manuel Garcia-Mansilla faced staunch opposition over their appointments due to procedural and qualification concerns.
The Senate, which holds the power to block such appointments, voted decisively against Garcia-Mansilla's nomination with 51 votes to 20, and Lijo's with 43 votes against 27 and one abstention. The opposition was backed by some conservative lawmakers, emphasizing a bipartisan concern.
Following the vote, President Milei's office decried the decision as a politicization of the judiciary, claiming it threatens democratic principles. The event marks a critical juncture in Argentine politics, highlighting the fragile balance between executive intent and legislative oversight.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
OCTOPUS Unit Ensures Devotee Safety in Andhra Pradesh Temple Mock Drill
Election Commission Revamps to Enhance Voter Experience
ECI's Visionary Reforms: Enhancing Voter Participation and Electoral Transparency in India
Election Commission's Bold Initiatives for Cleaner Voter Rolls
Goa Secures Ayodhya Land for Devotees' Haven