Left Menu

Argentine Senate Blocks Justice Nominees in Political Showdown

Argentina's Senate has rejected two Supreme Court nominees put forward by President Javier Milei. The Senate voted against Ariel Lijo and Manuel Garcia-Mansilla, both of whom faced criticism regarding their appointments. President Milei condemned the decision, accusing the Senate of politicizing the judiciary and threatening democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 05:47 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 05:47 IST
Argentine Senate Blocks Justice Nominees in Political Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant political power play, Argentina's Senate has rejected two nominees for the Supreme Court. Proposed by President Javier Milei, the candidates Ariel Lijo and Manuel Garcia-Mansilla faced staunch opposition over their appointments due to procedural and qualification concerns.

The Senate, which holds the power to block such appointments, voted decisively against Garcia-Mansilla's nomination with 51 votes to 20, and Lijo's with 43 votes against 27 and one abstention. The opposition was backed by some conservative lawmakers, emphasizing a bipartisan concern.

Following the vote, President Milei's office decried the decision as a politicization of the judiciary, claiming it threatens democratic principles. The event marks a critical juncture in Argentine politics, highlighting the fragile balance between executive intent and legislative oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025