Argentine Senate Blocks Justice Nominees in Political Showdown

In a significant political power play, Argentina's Senate has rejected two nominees for the Supreme Court. Proposed by President Javier Milei, the candidates Ariel Lijo and Manuel Garcia-Mansilla faced staunch opposition over their appointments due to procedural and qualification concerns.

The Senate, which holds the power to block such appointments, voted decisively against Garcia-Mansilla's nomination with 51 votes to 20, and Lijo's with 43 votes against 27 and one abstention. The opposition was backed by some conservative lawmakers, emphasizing a bipartisan concern.

Following the vote, President Milei's office decried the decision as a politicization of the judiciary, claiming it threatens democratic principles. The event marks a critical juncture in Argentine politics, highlighting the fragile balance between executive intent and legislative oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)