TN CEO Archana Patnaik says as per final roll, state has 5.67 cr voters.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-02-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 15:24 IST
- Country:
- India
TN CEO Archana Patnaik says as per final roll, state has 5.67 cr voters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Vijay Declares 'Battle Against Corruption' in Tamil Nadu Elections
Key DMK-Congress Alliance Talks Towards 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections
Jharkhand Begins Urban Local Body Elections with Over 43 Lakh Eligible Voters
DMK and Congress: Strategic Seat-Sharing Talks for Tamil Nadu Elections
Dipendu Biswas Returns to TMC: A Tactical Comeback Before West Bengal Elections