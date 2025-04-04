Left Menu

Trump's Dilemma: To Call or Not to Call Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump is being advised by his inner circle to refrain from calling Russian President Vladimir Putin until Russia commits to a ceasefire with Ukraine. Despite the advice, Trump mentioned his intention to speak with Putin soon.

Updated: 04-04-2025 06:01 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 06:01 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump's advisors are cautioning him against making a phone call to Russian President Vladimir Putin unless Russia agrees to a full ceasefire in Ukraine, according to administration officials cited by NBC News on Thursday.

However, the report notes that Trump might suddenly decide to speak with Putin regardless of the advice.

In an interview with NBC News, Trump stated his intention to have a conversation with Putin within the week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

