Left Menu

South Korea's Leadership in Crisis: President Yoon Ousted

South Korea's Constitutional Court removed President Yoon Suk Yeol following his controversial martial law imposition, leading to a political crisis. A new election is set within 60 days. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo acts as interim president, as Yoon faces a criminal trial for insurrection charges after causing nationwide protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 07:55 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 07:55 IST
South Korea's Leadership in Crisis: President Yoon Ousted
President Yoon Suk Yeol

In a landmark decision, South Korea's Constitutional Court has voted to remove President Yoon Suk Yeol from office. This verdict upholds a parliamentary motion stemming from Yoon's imposition of martial law last year, which led to the nation's most severe political crisis in decades.

With his removal, a new presidential election is mandated to take place within 60 days. During this period, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will assume the role of acting president. The ruling concludes a period of intense political instability that has affected South Korea's domestic matters and its diplomatic relations, particularly with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

In addition to being ousted from office, President Yoon Suk Yeol faces a criminal trial on charges of insurrection. This development follows months of nationwide protests triggered by Yoon's martial law declaration on December 3. Although Yoon lifted the decree mere hours after implementing it, the political fallout continues to resonate across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025