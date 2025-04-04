South Korea's Leadership in Crisis: President Yoon Ousted

In a landmark decision, South Korea's Constitutional Court has voted to remove President Yoon Suk Yeol from office. This verdict upholds a parliamentary motion stemming from Yoon's imposition of martial law last year, which led to the nation's most severe political crisis in decades.

With his removal, a new presidential election is mandated to take place within 60 days. During this period, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will assume the role of acting president. The ruling concludes a period of intense political instability that has affected South Korea's domestic matters and its diplomatic relations, particularly with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

In addition to being ousted from office, President Yoon Suk Yeol faces a criminal trial on charges of insurrection. This development follows months of nationwide protests triggered by Yoon's martial law declaration on December 3. Although Yoon lifted the decree mere hours after implementing it, the political fallout continues to resonate across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)