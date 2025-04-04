Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Amendment Bill Amid Hasty Passage

The Waqf Amendment Bill's recent passage has sparked a political storm, with BSP chief Mayawati criticizing the government's hasty approach. As opposition leaders voice their concerns, the government defends the amendment as a step towards socio-economic justice. The bill has prompted heated debates in both Houses of Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 10:17 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati (Photo/X @Mayawati). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The recent passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill has triggered widespread controversy, with prominent political figures expressing opposition to the central government's quick maneuver. Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) leader Mayawati condemned the legislation's expedited approval process, pledging her support to the Muslim community if the government misuses the bill.

Mayawati argued that the public should have been granted more time and transparency to understand the bill's implications and resolve doubts before its introduction. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the amendment as a 'watershed moment' for fostering socio-economic justice and lending a voice to the marginalized.

The bill's passage has led to further discord as Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Ranjeet Ranjan, criticized the government's stance. Despite opposition, the Waqf Amendment Bill was passed after lengthy debates, with assurances from Union Minister Kiren Rijiju that it would enhance waqf management and empower the Muslim community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

