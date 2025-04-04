Blaze Sparks Alarm at Andhra Pradesh Secretariat

In the early hours of Friday, a fire broke out in the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat's second block, sparking concern among officials and staff. The incident occurred around 6:30 AM in the Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) room inside South Block Number Two, which hosts key ministerial offices, including that of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Officials reported that the fire damaged batteries located in the UPS room and that the cause remains under investigation. The blaze was swiftly controlled by security personnel who promptly alerted fire services, resulting in containment within 20 minutes and averting further disruption or damage.

The full extent of the damage to equipment and infrastructure is still being evaluated. However, authorities assured that no disruptions occurred in administrative functions. They are currently reviewing safety protocols to prevent such incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)