Political Tensions Rise in Jammu and Kashmir Over Bureaucratic Transfers
A meeting of the National Conference and alliance partners in Jammu and Kashmir addresses tensions with the Raj Bhavan over bureaucratic transfers. Led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the meeting seeks to address perceived undermining of authority by the Lieutenant Governor amid Home Minister Amit Shah's upcoming visit.
- Country:
- India
Tensions are mounting in Jammu and Kashmir as a meeting involving the ruling National Conference and its allies takes place, addressing issues with the Raj Bhavan over bureaucratic transfers. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led the meeting, which comes ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit.
The Abdullah-led government claims the transfers of 48 JKAS officers by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha breach administrative norms under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act. These moves have sparked a fresh political flashpoint, with Abdullah claiming they undermine the elected government's authority.
The Congress party has joined the National Conference in opposing the transfers, criticizing the LG's decisions as premature. Abdullah, seeking to resolve the issue, has reached out to Home Minister Shah to express concerns about the erosion of his government's power.
(With inputs from agencies.)
