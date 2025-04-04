Hungary's New Law Sparks Debate on Protest Rights
Hungary's government, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, plans to introduce a law preventing protesters from blocking bridges. This move, focusing on Budapest's Danube River bridges, comes amid criticism for restricting democratic freedoms and targeting the LGBTQ+ community ahead of the 2026 elections.
Hungary's government, spearheaded by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, is drafting legislation aimed at stopping protesters from obstructing bridges, purportedly to protect non-protesting citizens' rights. The proposed law has ignited discussions about the balance between maintaining public order and preserving democratic freedoms.
Bridges in Budapest, such as Elisabeth Bridge, have been central to anti-government protests, especially against laws perceived as curbing democratic rights, including a ban on the annual Pride march. Thousands recently demonstrated against this legislation, labeling it part of a broader crackdown preceding the 2026 parliamentary elections.
Amid growing opposition, Orban criticized the LGBTQ+ community and proposed restrictions on foreign funding for independent media and NGOs. Despite protests, Orban remains firm on the need for legal changes to prevent bridge blockades while advocating a Christian-conservative agenda.
