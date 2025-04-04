Congress Launches Dr. Manmohan Singh Fellows Programme

The Congress Party has announced the launch of a fellowship programme named after former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. This initiative aims to select 50 mid-career professionals annually, providing them with mentorship from seasoned party leaders.

The programme targets individuals passionate about contributing to modern, progressive India. According to Praveen Chakravarty, Chairman of Professionals' Congress, candidates will be subjected to a rigorous selection process before receiving mentorship from the party's senior leaders.

The fellowship is a full-time commitment to embracing secular progressive politics. It seeks to facilitate professional transitions into political roles, fostering the emergence of future leadership within the Congress Party. The initiative serves as a tribute to Dr. Singh's legacy, aiming to prepare young professionals to tackle India's present and future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)