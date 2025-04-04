National Conference Asserts Autonomy Amid Raj Bhavan Disquiet

In a decisive move, the National Conference and its allies convened a nearly two-hour legislative party meeting, emphasizing the importance of respecting the people's mandate amid rising tensions with the Raj Bhavan. The meeting underscored their intent to govern with "love and respect," warning against mistaking their silence for weakness.

Chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the unscheduled meeting took place at Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary's residence in Gupkar, where key figures like National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and chief whip Nizamuddin Bhat participated, representing the coalition with the Congress and independents.

This assembly follows the transfer of 48 Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service officers by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, occurring just days before Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled visit to the region, adding layers to the prevailing political atmosphere.

