National Conference Asserts Autonomy Amid Raj Bhavan Disquiet
The ruling National Conference in the Union Territory held a legislative party meeting, addressing its stance on autonomy amidst tensions with Raj Bhavan. Resolutions emphasized respect for public mandate and urged the central government to avoid coercive measures. The backdrop includes JKAS officer transfers and an impending visit from the Union Home Minister.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move, the National Conference and its allies convened a nearly two-hour legislative party meeting, emphasizing the importance of respecting the people's mandate amid rising tensions with the Raj Bhavan. The meeting underscored their intent to govern with "love and respect," warning against mistaking their silence for weakness.
Chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the unscheduled meeting took place at Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary's residence in Gupkar, where key figures like National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and chief whip Nizamuddin Bhat participated, representing the coalition with the Congress and independents.
This assembly follows the transfer of 48 Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service officers by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, occurring just days before Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled visit to the region, adding layers to the prevailing political atmosphere.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sukhbir Badal Criticizes Punjab Government Over Farmer Arrests
Rohit Pawar Criticizes Maharashtra Government Over Handling of Nashik and Nagpur Incidents
Tensions Escalate as Farmers' Protests Confront Government at Punjab Border
Encrypted Messaging Apps Challenge Government Transparency
Omar Abdullah's Push for Streamlined Recruitment in J-K: Panel Set for Daily Wager Regularisation